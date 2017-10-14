👩‍💻 She Codes is a Coding Workshop for Women

Access a new career in Technology

She Codes teaches coding, design and management skills to women
Only 10 Spots available!



🎯

Mission

She Codes is here to help

Women hold 25% of coding jobs and earn 30% less money than men. She codes is here to help bridge the gender gap in the tech programming industry by providing a solid introduction to Product development, Product design and Product management.

  • 1. Product Development

    Learn how the Internet works, about front-end development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and basic coding practices.

  • 2. Product Design

    Learn the basics of User-Experience (UX) a User Interface (UI) design so you can convert your sketches into actual pixels.

  • 3. Product Management

    Learn about how to validate an idea, the tools to manage a project and how to have conversations with developers.

💸

Cost

She Codes is a non-profit but we need your help

We only ask you for a donation of 20 euros to cover logistics costs for example transport, hosting, domain names, etc. The workshop is limited to 10 women only.

👨‍🏫

Teachers

3 teachers, 3 keys skills

Matt

Matt Dellac

Product Development

UpLabs CEO
She Codes Founder
Full-Stack Engineer
Y Combinator Founder
@matdellac

Diogo

Diogo Dantas

Product Design

Freelancer
Former UpLabs lead designer
Product Designer
@im_diogodantas

Sten

Sten Pittet

Product Management

Squadlytics founder
Former Atlassian product manager
Mobile developer
@stenpittet

🗓

Program

4 lessons, every Saturday morning for 3 hours

Day 1

Coding Basics
with Matt

  • HTTP
  • Front end vs Back end
  • HTML / CSS

You'll have a basic understanding of how the internet works, how to hold a conversation with a developer and how to create a web page.

Day 2

UI Development
with Matt and Diogo

  • Design principles
  • UI Design with Figma
  • Advanced CSS

You'll be able to convert an idea into actual pixels.

Day 3

Web Development
with Matt

  • IDE
  • Ruby basics
  • JavaScript basics

You'll understand how programming languages work and why they are so powerful.

Day 4

Product management
with Matt and Sten

  • Git & GitHub
  • Development workflow
  • Product management

You will know how to validate an idea, manage your code and how to iterate on a product.
🗣

Quotes

What the community thinks of She Codes

"She Codes closes the chasm between two worlds that for most women remains still unbridgeable and offers a no-excuses format for creative women to better understand how to turn their ideas and designs into a digital format."
Monica Zaldivar, Community Lead @ UpLabs

“Women are dramatically under-represented across the tech industry - something we believe is important to address. That's why we're proud to host She Codes for their first course at Second Home Lisboa and help offer an opportunity for women in Lisbon to learn more about coding and develop their skills.”
Lucy Crook, General Manager @ Second Home Lisboa

“An amazing way to start changing the world. I believe programs like this help closing the gender gap in the tech world and demystify that code is such a hard thing to learn and it can be fun!”
Débora Nabais, Co founder @ Portúgalska

🛠

Next Workshop

From September 23
to October 14 2017

4 Weeks Every Saturday morning from 9:45 to 13:00

Second Home Lisboa
Mercado de Ribeira,
Avenida 24 de Julho,
1200-479 Lisboa
Portugal 🇵🇹

🎓

Certificate

At the end of the workshop, you will receive a free Verified Certificate from She Codes certifying that you have gone through the entire workshop.

She Codes Certificate
🙌

Our Sponsor

Thanks to our amazing sponsor Second Home who are providing the venue for the workshop.

🤔

FAQ

If you have any other questions just get in touch!

Do I need a laptop?

Yes, you’ll need to bring a fully charged laptop with you. Windows or Mac doesn’t matter. Ideally, you should feel comfortable using this computer for daily tasks.

Do I need to know how to code?

No, we’ll start from scratch assuming you’ve never coded before. If you already have some knowledge, you’ll still learn a lot!

Why only for woman?

Women hold 25% of coding jobs (vs 35%+ twenty years ago), earn 30% less money than men in an industry soon to be the biggest in the world. Let’s change that!

Will I be able to get a job after the program?

After the workshop, you'll know if you want to become a product designer, developer or manager. We'll provide you guidelines to deepen your skills however, you won't be ready to take on a new job opportunity... yet!

Do I need to speak English?

Yes, all classes will be in English.

Can I get a refund?

No, as your donation is covering logistics, we won't be able to process any refunds.

Do I need to come to all 4 sessions?

Yes, this is to make sure you get a solid overview of the product development industry.

Can I mention the certificate on my CV?

Yes, you'll receive a certificate if you attend all sessions.

📬

Not Able To Make It?

If either the location or the dates are not working for you, please subscribe. We will keep you updated about our next workshop.

🙏

