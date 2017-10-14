She Codes teaches coding, design and management skills to women
Women hold 25% of coding jobs and earn 30% less money than men. She codes is here to help bridge the gender gap in the tech programming industry by providing a solid introduction to Product development, Product design and Product management.
Learn how the Internet works, about front-end development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and basic coding practices.
Learn the basics of User-Experience (UX) a User Interface (UI) design so you can convert your sketches into actual pixels.
Learn about how to validate an idea, the tools to manage a project and how to have conversations with developers.
We only ask you for a donation of 20 euros to cover logistics costs for example transport, hosting, domain names, etc. The workshop is limited to 10 women only.
"She Codes closes the chasm between two worlds that for most women remains still unbridgeable and offers a no-excuses format
for creative women to better understand how to turn their ideas and designs into a digital format."
Monica Zaldivar, Community Lead @ UpLabs
“Women are dramatically under-represented across the tech industry - something we believe is important to address. That's
why we're proud to host She Codes for their first course at Second Home Lisboa and help offer an opportunity
for women in Lisbon to learn more about coding and develop their skills.”
Lucy Crook, General Manager @ Second Home Lisboa
“An amazing way to start changing the world. I believe programs like this help closing the gender gap in the tech world and
demystify that code is such a hard thing to learn and it can be fun!”
Débora Nabais, Co founder @ Portúgalska
Second Home Lisboa
Mercado de Ribeira,
Avenida 24 de Julho,
1200-479 Lisboa
Portugal 🇵🇹
Yes, you’ll need to bring a fully charged laptop with you. Windows or Mac doesn’t matter. Ideally, you should feel comfortable using this computer for daily tasks.
No, we’ll start from scratch assuming you’ve never coded before. If you already have some knowledge, you’ll still learn a lot!
Women hold 25% of coding jobs (vs 35%+ twenty years ago), earn 30% less money than men in an industry soon to be the biggest in the world. Let’s change that!
After the workshop, you'll know if you want to become a product designer, developer or manager. We'll provide you guidelines to deepen your skills however, you won't be ready to take on a new job opportunity... yet!
Yes, all classes will be in English.
No, as your donation is covering logistics, we won't be able to process any refunds.
Yes, this is to make sure you get a solid overview of the product development industry.
Yes, you'll receive a certificate if you attend all sessions.